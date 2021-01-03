I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0663

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $3,065.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00265867 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.10 or 0.01179157 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,611,035 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

