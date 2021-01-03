IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million.

Several analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

IBEX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $343.86 million and a PE ratio of 22.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

