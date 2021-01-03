iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK opened at $8.54 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.69.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $18,954,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.