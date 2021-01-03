IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $174.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in IDEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 1,468.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 290,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,373. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $199.50. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.