iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $59.90 million and $3.73 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00163238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00498263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00259505 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018250 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003285 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

