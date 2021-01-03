Ignition (IC) Price Up 121.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 57.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ignition has a total market cap of $98,002.58 and $18.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 121.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.85 or 1.00128074 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039027 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,383,872 coins and its circulating supply is 1,370,699 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

