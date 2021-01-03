ImageCoin (IMG) One Day Volume Tops $55,670.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $395,331.79 and $55,670.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000169 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,720,650 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

