India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) vs. Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Critical Comparison

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital -632.80% -28.67% -26.18% Arrow Electronics 1.67% 11.49% 3.49%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for India Globalization Capital and Arrow Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Electronics 0 6 2 0 2.25

Arrow Electronics has a consensus price target of $75.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.40%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than India Globalization Capital.

Volatility and Risk

India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Arrow Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 16.40 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.25 -$204.09 million $7.55 12.89

India Globalization Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arrow Electronics.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats India Globalization Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

