Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Indivior has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

