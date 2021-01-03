Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.15 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

