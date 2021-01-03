Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

