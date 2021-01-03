Injective Protocol Price Hits $3.61 on Major Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00011147 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.12 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00117668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00164734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.84 or 0.00506198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00272343 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018614 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

