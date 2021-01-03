Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,923.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $362,278.39 and approximately $4,923.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00270252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.02011480 BTC.

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

