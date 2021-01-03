INMAX 1-Day Volume Reaches $215.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One INMAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market capitalization of $15,901.04 and approximately $215.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00115892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00162248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00497495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00259158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018141 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003284 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

