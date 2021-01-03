Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys 16,731 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 16,731 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,413.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AIRT opened at $24.90 on Friday. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

