Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases $20,250.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,904 shares in the company, valued at $754,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CMT stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

