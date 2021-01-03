Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $723.49 per share, with a total value of $14,469.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.00 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $698.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,976.80.

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $724.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,765.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $740.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $620.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $609.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,547.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $623.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.61.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $581.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,469.52.

Shares of TPL opened at $727.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $647.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.36. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. BidaskClub cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Pacific Land Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $676.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

