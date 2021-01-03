Insider Buying: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 103.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

