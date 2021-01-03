Insider Selling: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Sells 18,200 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total transaction of C$149,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,395,700.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00.

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock opened at C$14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.94. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$22.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. Analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

