Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells 2,184 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandesh Kaveripatnam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $71.85 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,016 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after buying an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.