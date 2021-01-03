Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,279.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $221,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23.

On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $126,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE:CURO opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CURO. ValuEngine cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in CURO Group by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CURO Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

