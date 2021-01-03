Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $5,229,600.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $189.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

