Insider Selling: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Sells $64,233.90 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $64,233.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,255.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodger Offenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Rodger Offenbach sold 1,315 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $11,887.60.

HNNA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hennessy Advisors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

