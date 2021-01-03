Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells $127,000.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00.

LADR stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.