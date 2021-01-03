Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Sells $60,391.03 in Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.