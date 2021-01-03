Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Sells 1,414,550 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00.

STX stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

