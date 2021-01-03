Insider Selling: Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells 1,820 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 190.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

