Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $765,000.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $11.41 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.