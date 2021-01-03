International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.12

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.12 and traded as high as $38.11. International Bancshares shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 182,684 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 901,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 157,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

