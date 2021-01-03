International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

IBM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. 3,574,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

