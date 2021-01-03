Inventiva S.A.’s (NYSE:IVA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 6th

Inventiva’s (NYSE:IVA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 6th. Inventiva had issued 7,478,261 shares in its public offering on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $107,686,958 based on an initial share price of $14.40. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE IVA opened at $14.50 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter worth $11,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $2,841,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

