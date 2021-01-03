Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 162.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Investar were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investar by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Investar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 43.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISTR stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISTR. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Investar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

