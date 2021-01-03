Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) vs. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head-To-Head Analysis

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -249.54% Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness $680,000.00 310.21 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 1.92 -$24.66 million $1.03 4.62

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

