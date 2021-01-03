Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Cap of $17.00 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and $28,024.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00123507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00172908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00514345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00267931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019685 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

