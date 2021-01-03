ION Trading 41.8% Higher This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 118.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ION has a market cap of $213,354.22 and approximately $41.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

