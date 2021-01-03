IOST Price Tops $0.0057 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coineal, DragonEX and CoinZest. IOST has a total market capitalization of $87.38 million and $32.18 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00248353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.69 or 0.01914105 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue, HitBTC, BigONE, Upbit, Cobinhood, Koinex, BitMart, Zebpay, Coineal, Binance, WazirX, Bithumb, IDAX, GOPAX, OKEx, Huobi, ABCC, BitMax, Kucoin, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Bitkub, CoinZest, CoinBene, IDEX, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, OTCBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.