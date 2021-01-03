IQ.cash Achieves Market Cap of $150,240.47 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $150,240.47 and $117,130.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00170976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00508352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019129 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003347 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.