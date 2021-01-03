IRISnet Market Cap Tops $34.73 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $34.73 million and $2.62 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00123507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00172908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00514345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00267931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019685 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003332 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,754,531 coins and its circulating supply is 938,501,148 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

