iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s share price were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 44,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 93,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

