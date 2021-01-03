Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.55 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 35.23%.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

