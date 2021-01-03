Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iteris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 78,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

