Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 78,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
