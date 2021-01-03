IZE (IZE) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, IZE has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One IZE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IZE has a market capitalization of $700.84 million and $41,813.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00123469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00172856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00514285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268460 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019089 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003340 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.