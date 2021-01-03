Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $21.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG remained flat at $$32.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 684,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

