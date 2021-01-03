JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Receives €17.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.93 ($21.09).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA DEC traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting €18.63 ($21.92). 36,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux SA has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.42.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.