JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 85.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 160,939 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,993 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $50,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

RFP opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.10. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

