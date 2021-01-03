JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $147,000 Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Landec were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 19.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 363,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

LNDC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.86 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

