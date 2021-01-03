JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $158,000 Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 114.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,836 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 656,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 264,883 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 790,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.80 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter.

RLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.