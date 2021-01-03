JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $28.83 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

