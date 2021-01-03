JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,859,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 664.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $170,540.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,958.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,381 shares of company stock worth $265,736 in the last ninety days. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

