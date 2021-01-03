JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.